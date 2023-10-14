Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 470 ($5.75) and traded as high as GBX 486 ($5.95). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.75), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares changing hands.
Sports Direct International Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 470 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86.
About Sports Direct International
Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sports Direct International
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sports Direct International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Direct International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.