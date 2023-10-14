Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.90

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.90 and traded as low as $7.28. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 23,337 shares traded.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90.

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $25,354.65. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 330,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

