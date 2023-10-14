Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after buying an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,960,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,937,000 after buying an additional 85,595 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,209,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,078,000 after buying an additional 77,099 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,027,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,084,000 after buying an additional 72,515 shares during the period. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,438,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,481,000 after buying an additional 92,719 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.92 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

