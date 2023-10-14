SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

