SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Barclays upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAYFree Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SSAAY opened at $2.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.