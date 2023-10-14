SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSAAY

About SSAB AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.