St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

St Barbara Trading Down 6.2 %

STBMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,288. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. St Barbara has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $41.59.

St Barbara Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.9958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from St Barbara’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 82.44%.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

