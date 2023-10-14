STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 196.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE STAG opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $38.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STAG

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $114,817.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.