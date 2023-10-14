State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,899 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of State Street worth $30,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at $34,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

