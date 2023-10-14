Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after buying an additional 1,211,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after buying an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.91. The company had a trading volume of 902,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

