Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Steel Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPLP remained flat at $42.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603. The firm has a market cap of $897.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.93 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Insider Activity at Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $73,515.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 121,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,852.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $105,111.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,858,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,984 shares of company stock worth $390,599. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Steel Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,308,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,785,000 after purchasing an additional 80,840 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

