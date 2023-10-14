Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.94

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.94 and traded as low as $42.00. Steel Partners shares last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 385 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Partners

Steel Partners Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $897.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.93 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $73,515.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 121,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $105,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jack L. Howard sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $73,515.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 121,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,984 shares of company stock valued at $390,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 7,576,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $359,904,000 after purchasing an additional 267,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.