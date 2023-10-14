Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Short Interest Update

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 47.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stem Stock Down 6.5 %

OTCMKTS STMH traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 177,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

About Stem

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts. As of September 30, 2022, it had ownership interests in 23 state issued cannabis licenses, including 9 licenses for cannabis cultivation; 3 licenses for cannabis processing; 2 licenses for cannabis wholesale distribution; 3 licenses for hemp production; and 6 cannabis dispensary licenses.

