Stephens Initiates Coverage on TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

THS stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.29. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $55.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc purchased 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

