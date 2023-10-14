Stifel Nicolaus Lowers ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target to C$35.00

ADENTRA (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HDIUF stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. ADENTRA has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This is a positive change from ADENTRA’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. ADENTRA’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, home centers, and architects and designers.

