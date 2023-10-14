Stifel Nicolaus Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $80.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CZR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.49. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 33,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $1,720,679.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

