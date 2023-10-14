Stifel Nicolaus Trims Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Target Price to C$2.40

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Steppe Gold Trading Up 5.2 %
Steppe Gold stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.
About Steppe Gold
