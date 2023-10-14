Stifel Nicolaus Trims Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Target Price to C$2.40

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.60 to C$2.40 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Steppe Gold Trading Up 5.2 %

Steppe Gold stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Steppe Gold has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

