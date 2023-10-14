Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in September

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,939,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 5,078,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,641.3 days.

Stockland Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STKAF remained flat at $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.

Get Stockland alerts:

Stockland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia's largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.