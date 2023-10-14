Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Down 22.4% in September

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,939,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 5,078,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,641.3 days.
Stockland Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS STKAF remained flat at $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Stockland has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03.
Stockland Company Profile
