StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. Athersys has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.70.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athersys
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.