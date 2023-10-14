StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CB Financial Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 56,660 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $890,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

