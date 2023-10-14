StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CJJD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.