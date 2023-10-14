StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OFC. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 62,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 68,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

