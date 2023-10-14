StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NASDAQ GBLI opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $141.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 193,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 42.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 102,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 312,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

