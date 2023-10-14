StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Stratasys Trading Down 0.7 %

SSYS opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.09 million, a P/E ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

