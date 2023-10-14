StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of OpGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

OpGen Stock Performance

Shares of OPGN opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.51.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22). OpGen had a negative net margin of 1,283.79% and a negative return on equity of 254.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.60) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OpGen will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OpGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OpGen by 39.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 534,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OpGen by 571.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

