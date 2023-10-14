StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
