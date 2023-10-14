StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 629,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

