StockNews.com Lowers First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

First Busey Stock Down 2.0 %

BUSE stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.88. First Busey has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. First Busey had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 286,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,194,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,850 shares of company stock valued at $504,856. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 102,760.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after buying an additional 32,071,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Busey by 48.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after purchasing an additional 498,963 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 1,148.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 352,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 322,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

