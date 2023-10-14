StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 152,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In related news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $710,369.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,751. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $283,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,580,773.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $710,369.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,931 shares of company stock worth $1,022,229. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the first quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in StoneX Group by 35.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.89. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.92. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $776.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.