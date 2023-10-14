Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Position Reduced by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after acquiring an additional 484,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 197.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,249 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 254,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth $14,494,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,095 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA opened at $80.49 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $62.79 and a one year high of $98.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $287.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

