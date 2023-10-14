Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Strathcona Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Strathcona Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Strathcona Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of BKBEF stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Strathcona Resources has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0223 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

About Strathcona Resources

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.