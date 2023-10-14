Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Strathcona Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Strathcona Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0223 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.
About Strathcona Resources
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
