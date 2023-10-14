StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Up 12.5%

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 125,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 107,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

