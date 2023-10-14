Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.73 and last traded at $64.20. 416,526 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 361,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.48.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $40.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $999,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

