STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $225.21

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 225.21 ($2.76) and traded as low as GBX 180.98 ($2.22). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 185.25 ($2.27), with a volume of 59,823 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get STV Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STVG

STV Group Price Performance

STV Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £85.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 736.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 196.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 224.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. STV Group’s payout ratio is 4,400.00%.

Insider Activity at STV Group

In related news, insider Naomi Climer CBE acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($11,260.71). 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About STV Group

(Get Free Report)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.