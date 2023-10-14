Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in September

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,741,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 2,903,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,354.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Sumco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sumco

Sumco Price Performance

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco stock remained flat at 12.72 during midday trading on Friday. Sumco has a 1 year low of 11.93 and a 1 year high of 15.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 13.92.

(Get Free Report)

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.