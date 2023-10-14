Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in September

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,741,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the September 15th total of 2,903,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,354.5 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
