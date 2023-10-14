Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Stock Down 0.7 %

SSUMY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 39,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $12.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.