Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.16.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 1.0 %

NOVA stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $24.82.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,236,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,567 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 901,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 98,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 660,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.