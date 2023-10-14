Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,366,300 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the September 15th total of 767,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SUUIF shares. Desjardins raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

SUUIF opened at $7.56 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $8.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

