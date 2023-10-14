Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells $458,637.28 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel Ru sold 40,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $458,637.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,104,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nathaniel Ru also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Nathaniel Ru sold 96,091 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,274.00.

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 30.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $152.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,291,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,070 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,732 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 117,711 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SG. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Recommended Stories

