Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SZLMY opened at $32.33 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Swiss Life from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.
About Swiss Life
Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.
