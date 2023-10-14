Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,457,500 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 2,032,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,821.9 days.
Swiss Re Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SSREF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.81. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $73.80 and a twelve month high of $108.69.
Swiss Re Company Profile
