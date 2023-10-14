Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swiss Re Stock Up 1.6 %

Swiss Re stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.12. 19,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,859. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

