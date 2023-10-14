Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.60

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.71 ($0.08). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09), with a volume of 119,676 shares.

Synairgen Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.59. The company has a market cap of £14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of -2.23.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; and IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

