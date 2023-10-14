Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SYF. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.13.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $28.87 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 72.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.