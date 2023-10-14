Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNV. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 231,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,953,264. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after buying an additional 3,413,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 591.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,335,000 after purchasing an additional 980,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after purchasing an additional 941,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 47.6% during the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,385,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,530,000 after buying an additional 768,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

