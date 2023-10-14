T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,945 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TMUS traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.56.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.
About T-Mobile US
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.
