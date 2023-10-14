T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $100.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

TROW has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

