Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Targa Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Targa Resources has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Targa Resources to earn $7.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,972.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $153,851.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,972.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,215,524. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 39.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

