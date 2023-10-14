Tarsus Group (LON:TRS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $424.00

Tarsus Group plc (LON:TRS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 424 ($5.19) and traded as high as GBX 424 ($5.19). Tarsus Group shares last traded at GBX 424 ($5.19), with a volume of 215,764 shares trading hands.
Tarsus Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £549.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 424 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.72.
About Tarsus Group
Tarsus Group plc, an integrated media company, engages in exhibitions, conferences, publishing, education, and Internet activities. It operates through three segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia. The company owns and manages a portfolio of trade exhibitions; and reinforces its trade shows through online interaction and education; and provides publications and thought leadership conferences.
Further Reading
