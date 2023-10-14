TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TASK opened at $8.18 on Friday. TaskUs has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $760.16 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 2.31.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TaskUs had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $229.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TASK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TaskUs from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TaskUs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in TaskUs by 947.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 51.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

