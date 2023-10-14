Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.58

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.58 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.05 ($0.06). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07), with a volume of 192,507 shares changing hands.

Tavistock Investments Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £30.82 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.57.

Tavistock Investments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Tavistock Investments Company Profile

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

