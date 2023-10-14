Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

TWODF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 107 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.38 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

